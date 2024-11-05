Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $75.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of SEI opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $599.72 million, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.22. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

