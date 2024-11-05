Solitude Financial Services Purchases 3,809 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Solitude Financial Services grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,944 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.5% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,252,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 281.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 30,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 8,586 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.50 to $47.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.37.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.36. The company has a market cap of $172.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.678 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 116.81%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

