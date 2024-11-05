Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) & Articore Group (OTC:RDBBF) Critical Review

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) and Articore Group (OTC:RDBBF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solo Brands and Articore Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solo Brands $492.52 million 0.25 -$111.35 million ($2.18) -0.63 Articore Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Articore Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Solo Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

84.5% of Solo Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Solo Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Solo Brands and Articore Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solo Brands 1 6 1 0 2.00 Articore Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solo Brands currently has a consensus target price of $2.93, suggesting a potential upside of 114.11%. Given Solo Brands’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Solo Brands is more favorable than Articore Group.

Profitability

This table compares Solo Brands and Articore Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solo Brands -25.62% 6.02% 3.55% Articore Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Solo Brands beats Articore Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solo Brands

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc. operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories. It also offers swim trunks, casual shorts, sport products, polos, shirts, and lounge products under the Chubbies brand name; consumables, such as color packs, starters, natural charcoal, fuel, pellets, and firewood products; and accessories comprising shelters, shields, roasting sticks, tools, paddles, and pumps under the Solo Stove, Oru, and ISLE brands. Solo Brands, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

About Articore Group

About Articore Group

Articore Group Limited operates as an online marketplace that facilitates the sale of art and design products. It offers clothing, stickers, face masks, phone cases, home and living products, wall arts, kids and babies clothing, pet products, accessories, stationery and office products, and gifts. The company provides its services through its website Redbubble.com and TeePublic.com in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Redbubble Limited and changed its name to Articore Group Limited in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Docklands, Australia.

