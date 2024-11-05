SOLVE Hits 1-Day Volume of $20,242.67 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. In the last week, SOLVE has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $20,242.67 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SOLVE is tuumio.medium.com. The official website for SOLVE is tuumio.com.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

