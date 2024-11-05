SOLVE One Day Volume Tops $20,107.90 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 4th. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a market cap of $5.11 million and $20,107.90 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000351 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official website is tuumio.com. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io. The official message board for SOLVE is tuumio.medium.com. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

