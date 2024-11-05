Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and traded as low as $16.88. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 42,687 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance

Sonic Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.3843 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Sonic Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.25.

About Sonic Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.