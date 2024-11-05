SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,682 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,079,452 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $157,187,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,501,000 after buying an additional 577,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9,654.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 544,807 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $252.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $179.11 and a 52 week high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

