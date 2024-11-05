States Regional Joint Western Sells 63,004 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) major shareholder States Regional Joint Western sold 63,004 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $2,067,161.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,351.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
States Regional Joint Western also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 1st, States Regional Joint Western sold 25,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $827,000.00.
Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance
AMAL stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,741. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.91.
Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.12%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 109,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 66,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 26,224 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 38,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, July 29th.
Amalgamated Financial Company Profile
Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
