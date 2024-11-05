StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Up 5.9 %
Shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.21. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile
