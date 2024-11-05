StockNews.com Downgrades InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) to Hold

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

IDCC traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.93. 555,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,106. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.48. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. InterDigital has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $169.46.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $223.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.63 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 36.69%. Research analysts forecast that InterDigital will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $269,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,681.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,102.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,205 shares of company stock worth $716,218 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 1,380.5% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 32,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 30,137 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 294,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,765 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

