StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.22. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.36.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
