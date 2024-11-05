Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,160,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,575,000 after acquiring an additional 161,659 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth approximately $11,749,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter valued at $8,964,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter valued at $7,830,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 382,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Roth Capital raised shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 19,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $118,230.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,716.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 19,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $118,230.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,716.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $41,088.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 344,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,042.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,994 shares of company stock worth $173,384 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

MNMD opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Profile

(Free Report)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.