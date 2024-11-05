Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $11.05 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 941.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,787 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 4.1% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 704.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $40.27 and a 1-year high of $66.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.59.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 33.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.

In related news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,421,957. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

