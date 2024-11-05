Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 128.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.12.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $306.09 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $332.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.99 and its 200-day moving average is $275.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.