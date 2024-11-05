Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,326,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,050,000 after buying an additional 27,771 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,019,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,660,000 after acquiring an additional 35,538 shares during the last quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.7% during the third quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 794,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,254,000 after purchasing an additional 32,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,297,000 after purchasing an additional 17,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.
Avery Dennison Price Performance
Shares of AVY stock opened at $205.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $176.75 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.67 and a 200-day moving average of $218.28.
Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.26%.
Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison
In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.80, for a total value of $620,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,890,775.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.91, for a total value of $2,119,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $64,444,797.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.80, for a total transaction of $620,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,890,775.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,798,737 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $207.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.96.
Check Out Our Latest Report on AVY
Avery Dennison Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avery Dennison
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Medicare Advantage Costs Surge: How These 2 Insurers Are Thriving
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Mobileye’s Recovery Steadily Gains Traction with Novel AI
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Options Traders Bet Big on These 3 Tech Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.