Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.59 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $333,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,077 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 11.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $1,302,084.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,038,546.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 14,887 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $2,266,099.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,665.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $1,302,084.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,038,546.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,138 shares of company stock worth $11,093,051 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST opened at $140.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.72. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.73 and a 52-week high of $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

