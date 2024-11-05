Stratis Price Reaches $0.0430 on Major Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $14,736.01 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,456.52 or 0.03517947 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00034390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00010480 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00005932 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

