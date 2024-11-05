Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV) Holdings Boosted by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,315 shares during the period. Strive 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of United Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Strive 500 ETF were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Strive 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 54,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Strive 500 ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC raised its position in Strive 500 ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Strive 500 ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Strive 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

Get Strive 500 ETF alerts:

Strive 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STRV opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.39 million, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.00. Strive 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21.

Strive 500 ETF Profile

The Strive 500 ETF (STRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 500 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 500 largest companies across all sectors in the US equity market. STRV was launched on Sep 15, 2022 and is managed by Strive.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strive 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strive 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.