Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Declares Dividend of $0.34

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3391 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops, sells, and leases properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company also provides property management services; construction-related services, including landscaping, electrical and mechanical installation, production and installation of wooden doors, and construction plant and machinery leasing; and insurance products to individuals and businesses comprising householder’s comprehensive, fire, employees’ compensation, travel, personal accident, motor vehicles, contractors’ all risks, third party liability, and property all risks.

