Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Declares Dividend of $0.34

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3391 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $12.00.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile
