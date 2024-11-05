Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$81.00 at TD Securities

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLF. National Bankshares upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays set a C$76.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.00.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SLF

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

Sun Life Financial stock traded up C$1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$79.14. 621,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.77, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 65.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$76.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$71.50. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$64.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.82.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.18 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.9230769 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Stephanie Coyles bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$70.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at C$35,000. In related news, Director Stephanie Coyles acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at C$35,000. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 15,999 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.40, for a total transaction of C$1,142,323.80. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.