Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$80.82 and last traded at C$79.35, with a volume of 134964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$77.45.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 61.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLF. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.82.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$76.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.77, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 65.29.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.18 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 9.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.9230769 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sun Life Financial

In other news, Senior Officer Linda Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.30, for a total value of C$150,590.00. In other news, Director Stephanie Coyles acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$70.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at C$35,000. Also, Senior Officer Linda Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.30, for a total transaction of C$150,590.00. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Articles

