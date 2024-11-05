SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) versus Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Financial Survey

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) and Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SunLink Health Systems and Ardent Health Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunLink Health Systems -4.71% -16.31% -11.96% Ardent Health Partners N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SunLink Health Systems and Ardent Health Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunLink Health Systems $32.44 million 0.19 -$1.53 million ($0.22) -3.91 Ardent Health Partners $5.41 billion 0.46 $53.90 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ardent Health Partners has higher revenue and earnings than SunLink Health Systems.

23.7% of SunLink Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of SunLink Health Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SunLink Health Systems and Ardent Health Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunLink Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Ardent Health Partners 0 1 9 2 3.08

Ardent Health Partners has a consensus target price of $21.91, indicating a potential upside of 24.55%. Given Ardent Health Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ardent Health Partners is more favorable than SunLink Health Systems.

Summary

Ardent Health Partners beats SunLink Health Systems on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre. This segment also provides information technology services; and owns five acers unimproved lands. The Pharmacy segment offers institutional pharmacy services consisting of provision of specialty and non-specialty pharmaceutical and biological products, such as nursing homes, assisted living facilities, behavioural and specialty hospitals, hospices, and correctional facilities; non-institutional pharmacy services, including private residences; and durable medical equipment products and services, including the sale and rental of products for institutional clients or to patients in institutional settings and patient-administered home care, as well as retails pharmacy products and services. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1959 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Ardent Health Partners

Ardent Health Partners, Inc. owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee. Ardent Health Partners, Inc. is a subsidiary of EGI-AM Investments, L.L.C.

