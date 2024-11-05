Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.750-0.760 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.9 billion-$6.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.5 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.75-0.76 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Super Micro Computer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.70. 104,055,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,718,117. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

