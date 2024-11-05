Susquehanna Cuts SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $46.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $48.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SM. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SM Energy from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

NYSE SM opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 4.18. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $53.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.67 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 19.62%. SM Energy’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 11.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in SM Energy by 63.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

