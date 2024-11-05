Synapse Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.88 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Synapse token can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Synapse has a market cap of $85.23 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Synapse has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Synapse

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 213,447,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

