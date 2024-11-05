Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,398 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $55,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,061,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,722,410,000 after buying an additional 704,804 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,679,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643,949 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,289,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,176,423,000 after acquiring an additional 122,828 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,538,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,873,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,071,242,000 after purchasing an additional 296,892 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.7 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $191.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $91.29 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.90 and its 200-day moving average is $168.70. The company has a market cap of $993.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 31.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

