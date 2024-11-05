TD Cowen Cuts BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $122.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at TD Cowen from $132.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BNTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BioNTech from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BioNTech from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioNTech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on BioNTech from $97.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.69.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BioNTech

BioNTech Trading Up 1.5 %

BNTX traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.63. 200,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.95 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $76.53 and a 1-year high of $131.49.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $2.07. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 47.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 491.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioNTech by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.