TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 84,794 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $116,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 209.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2,450.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.55.

TEL stock opened at $150.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $123.79 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.89 and its 200-day moving average is $148.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.95. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

