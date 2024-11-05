TechTarget (TTGT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. TechTarget had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TechTarget to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget Stock Up 1.0 %

TTGT stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.58. 11,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,794. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTGT. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TTGT

About TechTarget

(Get Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.