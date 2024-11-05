Tecnoglass (TGLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Tecnoglass to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $219.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tecnoglass to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.78. 31,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,674. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.89. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $80.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGLS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sidoti cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

