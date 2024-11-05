Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.11 and last traded at C$10.70, with a volume of 50226 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.74.

Separately, Cormark raised Tenaz Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of C$296.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.15.

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$14.01 million during the quarter. Tenaz Energy had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 40.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaz Energy Corp. will post 0.3896418 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

