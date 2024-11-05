Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Earnings Results

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.71 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 114.57%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Teradata Stock Down 14.5 %

Shares of TDC stock traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.54. 1,696,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,457. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44.

Get Teradata alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,315.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Teradata from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TDC

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.