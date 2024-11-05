Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.400-0.440 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.300-2.340 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Teradata from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

Teradata stock traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,142. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.69. Teradata has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.71 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 114.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,646.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,315.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

