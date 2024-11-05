TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Hits $0.0200 on Major Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 4th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $111.47 million and $20.98 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00033551 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010396 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000071 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 7,878,388,488 coins and its circulating supply is 5,564,734,701 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terraclassic.co.uk. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

