Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Tesla by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,442,856.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $1,007,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,442,856.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,297 shares of company stock worth $4,072,906. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $242.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $273.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.81.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.45.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

