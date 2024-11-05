The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $19,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 33.9% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.75.

Allstate Trading Down 1.0 %

ALL opened at $182.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.85 and its 200-day moving average is $175.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $198.79.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,901.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.