The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.00.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.3 %

CI stock traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $312.32. 1,693,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,496. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.51. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Norden Group LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.