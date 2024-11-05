The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Price

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $142.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BFAM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 10.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

BFAM stock traded down $13.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.07. The company had a trading volume of 383,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,054. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.30 and a 200-day moving average of $122.20. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $80.29 and a one year high of $141.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 68.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $327,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,549.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $327,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,549.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $109,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,563.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,100 shares of company stock worth $549,397 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 850.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

