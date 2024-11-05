The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $26,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 26.3% in the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 59,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.34. 461,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,609,458. The company has a market capitalization of $389.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.13. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $142.50 and a 1 year high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Dbs Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,538.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,771 shares of company stock valued at $65,610,975 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

