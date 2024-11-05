The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257,017 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 12,497 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $30,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $58,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 136,798 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TJX Companies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 219.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $112.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.21. The company has a market capitalization of $127.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.26 and a 1 year high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

