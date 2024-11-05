Tile Shop (TTSH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $91.38 million for the quarter.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

Tile Shop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTSH remained flat at $6.85 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.85 million, a PE ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 1.45. Tile Shop has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tile Shop Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 27,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $185,535.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,825,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,041,809.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 285,413 shares of company stock worth $1,789,709. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.