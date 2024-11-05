Toast (TOST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Toast to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:TOST traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.88. 359,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,044,156. Toast has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $31.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70.

Insider Activity at Toast

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $4,989,439.02. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,638,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,178,202.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Toast news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $2,435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,605.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $4,989,439.02. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,638,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,178,202.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,370,721 shares of company stock worth $37,996,988. 13.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TOST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Toast

About Toast

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.