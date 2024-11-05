Toncoin (TON) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last Week

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 5th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $15.72 billion and approximately $214.07 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $4.61 or 0.00006685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,862.16 or 0.99959381 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00012333 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006343 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006277 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00052030 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,114,577,168 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,114,562,792.020133 with 2,544,245,050.7291417 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 4.60034637 USD and is down -5.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 589 active market(s) with $187,071,318.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.