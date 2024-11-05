TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45, Briefing.com reports. TPG had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 24.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

TPG Price Performance

Shares of TPG opened at $61.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. TPG has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $69.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TPG from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TPG from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TPG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

