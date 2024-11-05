TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Given “Buy” Rating at BWS Financial

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BWS Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of TriMas stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.86. 160,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. TriMas has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $28.51. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82.
TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). TriMas had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $229.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.
