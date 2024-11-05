TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Given “Buy” Rating at BWS Financial

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BWS Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.68% from the stock’s previous close.

TriMas Price Performance

Shares of TriMas stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.86. 160,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. TriMas has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $28.51. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). TriMas had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $229.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TriMas

TriMas Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of TriMas by 5.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in TriMas by 4.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in TriMas by 17.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.