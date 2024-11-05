TruBridge (TBRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $84.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.71 million. TruBridge had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. On average, analysts expect TruBridge to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TruBridge Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ TBRG traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.93. 49,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,960. The stock has a market cap of $193.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. TruBridge has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TBRG. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of TruBridge in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of TruBridge in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at TruBridge

In related news, major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. acquired 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,684.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,684.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

