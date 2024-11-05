Truist Financial Cuts Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Price Target to $110.00

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Cimpress from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cimpress

Cimpress Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $73.65 on Friday. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $104.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.74.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.80). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $804.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cimpress

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 396 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total value of $38,629.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,785 shares in the company, valued at $96,260,876.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total transaction of $38,629.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,260,876.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 24,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $2,372,678.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,116 shares of company stock worth $7,019,606. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Cimpress by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in Cimpress in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Cimpress in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.