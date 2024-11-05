Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Stock Price

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EXP. Citigroup raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.78.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $292.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,468. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $306.36. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.44). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $623.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,135.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $746,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at $920,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.