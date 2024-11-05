U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,652,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,178 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $167,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.16%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.87.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

