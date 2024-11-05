Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 905,513 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 131,707 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $68,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $134,987,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,519,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 25,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.86. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

